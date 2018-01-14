Probe ordered after video of UP cops thrashing youth goes viral

Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, Anil Kumar Singh said, “Ramji Gupta, who belongs to Bharwa Sameerpur locality, was in a drunken state when he was caught. Locals said he is mentally ill. We are trying to trace him and collect details.” Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, Anil Kumar Singh said, “Ramji Gupta, who belongs to Bharwa Sameerpur locality, was in a drunken state when he was caught. Locals said he is mentally ill. We are trying to trace him and collect details.”

An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged torture of a youth by police constables, after locals caught him pickpocketing in Hamirpur district Friday. The move comes after a video of the incident went viral on Saturday. In the video, four policemen are seen thrashing one Ramji Gupta, with one of the constables standing on his right hand after he falls on the road.

ASP (Hamirpur) Lal Sahab Yadav, who is officiating SP of the district, said, “An inquiry has been ordered and Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Yadav has been handed over the probe.” The ASP said that on Friday afternoon, some locals caught Ramji “red-handed” at the bus stand and handed him over to the policemen at a crossing nearby. While the cops tried to take Ramji to the police station on a motorcycle, he refused and tried to free himself from their clutches, he added. “It seems the policemen used force to make Ramji sit on the motorcycle,” the ASP further said.

“The incident was captured by a journalist on his mobile phone. The youth was brought to the police station, but was let off as nobody lodged any complaint against him,” he added. CO Abhishek Yadav said, “The four policemen include two constables and two homeguards. All of their statements have been recorded. I am yet to record the statement of Ramji Gupta.”

Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, Anil Kumar Singh said, “Ramji Gupta, who belongs to Bharwa Sameerpur locality, was in a drunken state when he was caught. Locals said he is mentally ill. We are trying to trace him and collect details.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App