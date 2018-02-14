Principal, five others held for ‘solving’ Class X paper in Ballia

Principal Ramjeet Yadav, “solvers” Shailendra Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Jitendra Yadav and Devanand Yadav were arrested, along with one Jitendra Yadav. Satya Narain is absconding, said police. (Representational Image) Principal Ramjeet Yadav, “solvers” Shailendra Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Jitendra Yadav and Devanand Yadav were arrested, along with one Jitendra Yadav. Satya Narain is absconding, said police. (Representational Image)

The Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested six people including the principal of Baleshwar Inter College in Rasda area of Ballia district for their alleged involvement in “solving” a state board question paper. Class X students sat for the mathematics paper on Tuesday, police said. According to a press note issued by the STF, they raided the residence of Balkeshwar Inter College’s manager Satya Narayan Yadav, located close to the college, on Tuesday morning.

Police caught four “solvers” writing answers in bar-coded copies allotted to the college, which is also an exam centre.

Satya Narayan’s younger brother Jagdish Yadav was found monitoring the solvers’ activities in the house, the press note said.

STF claimed to have recovered 14 copies with answers written on them, from the spot. It further said that the bar code on the recovered copies match the college records. The STF also recovered a mathematics question paper and a mobile phone from the house.

Principal Ramjeet Yadav, “solvers” Shailendra Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Jitendra Yadav and Devanand Yadav were arrested, along with one Jitendra Yadav. Satya Narain is absconding, said police. “The arrested persons claimed they were solving (the question papers) on the direction of the principal and manager of the college,” said the press note.

