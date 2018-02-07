‘Prime accused’ in woman, son’s murders killed in Muzaffanagar encounter

THE MUZAFFARNAGAR police on Tuesday gunned down a 28-year-old man, the prime accused in the January 24 murders of a mother and son duo in Meerut. The accused has been identified as Vikas, a native of Shamli. Vikas was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and had been staying at Kotwali area for the last two years, said police. Two pistols and a motorcycle have been seized from him. On January 24, assailants had killed 60-year-old Nichhatar Kaur and her son Balwinder (26) at their residence in Sohrakha village in Meerut’s Partapur area. Two persons, Maangey Singh and his nephew Golu alias Tarun Singh, have already been arrested in the double murder case, said police.

The mother and son were witnesses in the murder case of Kaur’s husband Narendra Singh. Kaur’s murder was caught on a CCTV camera. Muzaffarnagar SSP Anant Deo said after the double murders, an alert was sounded in entire western UP. “On Tuesday, we received a tip-off that criminals are on way to the Kotwali area. A police team gheraoed the area and in the evening, saw two persons travelling on a motorcycle. When the officers tried to stop them, they opened fire. In reply, the police team also fired, in which Vikas sustained injuries,” he added.

Vikas was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival, said the SSP.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App