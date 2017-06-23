Kovind likely to be in Lucknow on Monday

Ram Nath Kovind, nominated presidential candidate of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he attends an International Yoga Day event in New Delhi, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Ram Nath Kovind, nominated presidential candidate of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he attends an International Yoga Day event in New Delhi, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

AFTER FILING his nomination as NDA’s candidate for the presidential elections on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind is likely to visit Lucknow on June 26 to meet BJP MLAs and MPs to formally seek their support in the polls. The MLAs, along with members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will vote to choose a President.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening to attend Kovind’s nomination ceremony. While Adityanath is a Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Maurya is the MP from Phoolpur.

It will be Kovind’s first visit to UP after BJP picked him as the NDA’s presidential candidate. Sources said some MLAs — who are close to Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav — may also meet Kovind. “Kovind will visit Lucknow to support of voters,” said a BJP leader.

In the UP Assembly, while BJP has 312 MLAs, its allies Apna Dal has nine and Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party has four legislators. The SP, on the other hand, has 47 MLAs and BSP has 19. BJP has 71 Lok Sabha members from UP while Apna Dal has two. The SP has five MPs, including Mulayam.

