Prajapati’s 3 accomplices held in Lucknow, 2 sons and nephew questioned

Prajapati's son Anurag at Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

WHILE LUCKNOW Police is yet to trace SP leader Gayatri Prajapati 25 days after booking him for the gangrape of a woman and attempted molestation of her minor daughter, three co-accused wanted in the case were arrested from the Hazratganj area in Lucknow on Tuesday.

With this, all six co-accused in the case, besides Prajapati, have been arrested. The day also saw Prajapati’s two sons — Anurag and Anil — and a nephew being called for questioning.

Those arrested are Vikas Verma, Ashok Tiwari and Rupesh. While Vikas is a contractor and his father is posted as the additional city magistrate in Lucknow, Ashok is a revenue clerk (lekhpal) in Amethi. Rupesh was an additional personal secretary to Prajapati. He is now employed with the UP Secretariat in Lucknow. Tiwari and Rupesh were suspended after they were booked in the case.

“Acting on a tip-off, we arrested Vikas, Ashok and Rupesh from Hazratganj. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to judicial custody,” said Deputy SP Anita Singh, the investigating officer in the case. She added that police have written to the victim, asking her to join the investigation.

“Prajapati’s sons and nephew were called for questioning about the leader’s whereabouts. Their statements have been recorded,” said Singh.

When inquired about Prajapati’s arrest, Lucknow SSP Manzil Saini said, “We are moving court tomorrow to obtain a proclamation order against Gayatri Prajapati.” A proclamation order is served at the house of the accused with the court’s warning to surrender or the court may order attachment of property.

Police claimed to have conducted raids in Kanpur, Jalaun, Gurgaon, Noida, Amethi, New Delhi, Lucknow and Mirzapur to track Prajapati.

Earlier, two of Prajapati’s aides — Ashish Tiwari and Ashish Shukla — were arrested from Noida on March 7.

