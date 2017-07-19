Potato farmers to get subsidy for transporting produce: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said that his government had set a target of procuring 1 lakh metric tonne of potato from farmers, but it has come to the government’s knowledge that many farmers were still keeping their produce in the cold storage and were not getting a good price as there has been a bumper crop this time. Adityanath said that his government had set a target of procuring 1 lakh metric tonne of potato from farmers, but it has come to the government’s knowledge that many farmers were still keeping their produce in the cold storage and were not getting a good price as there has been a bumper crop this time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a statement in the Assembly on Tuesday said that his government has decided to provide subsidy to potato farmers for transportation of their produce to other places for better prices. He also said that there has been a higher yield of potato this year, because of which price of the crop has reduced.

He further said that following concerns raised over the issue, the state government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 50 per quintal to farmers for transportation of their produce to other places for better prices upto the limit of 300 km, or 25 per cent of the actual cost of transportation incurred. Also, it has been decided that potato farmers will be exempted from paying Mandi fee and Mandi cess, he said.

“This would be applicable till December 31, 2017, and we hope that the decision would benefit about 5-6 lakh potato farmers. We expect to get additional burden of about Rs 80 to 100 crore on the exchequer with this decision including that of exemption from Mandi fee and cess,” said the chief minister.

