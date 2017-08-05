Post spread of glanders disease, Amroha dist cancels animal fair

THE AMROHA administration has decided to cancel a traditional animal fair, following the spread of glanders disease in the district. The fair was scheduled to begin at Khata village from August 12. Last month, two horses had tested positive for the disease. One of them had to be euthanised while another one died of the infection.

“Taking a serious note of the deaths, it has been decided that the animal fair will be cancelled to ensure that the disease does not spread to other animals, who are brought to the fair from other districts for sale,” said District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal. He added that several measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease. Veterinarians have been directed to collect blood samples of all equines — horses, ponies, mules and donkeys — in their respective areas for lab tests. Besides, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of the equines to another district, said the DM.

Last month, the district administration had sent blood samples of 19 such animals for test at Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines. “Two horses had tested positive. Blood samples of two other horses have been sent to laboratory for confirmation,” said Amroha Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Brij Veer. He added that blood samples of 20 other equines are being sent to the laboratory for tests this month.

Recently, the disease was detected in a few districts in Chitrakoot Dham division and Badaun. While six mules had tested positive for the disease in Banda, three horses were detected with glanders in Badaun. All nine animals were euthanised.

