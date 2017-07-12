Poor, farmers disappointed: BSP Chief Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath government’s Budget had “disappointed the poor, farmers, labourers and unemployed youths” and the public was being “cheated” due to “lack of help” from Centre. In a statement, she said that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on several occasions promised “complete central assistance”, but the state’s Budget did not show that.

“Also, loans of farmers should be waived off unconditionally as was promised during the elections. The loan waiver of Rs 36,000 crore may prove to be inadequate in a large state like Uttar Pradesh. Modi government should come forward in this matter to fulfill its promise,” Mayawati said. She further said that the state government’s decision to not increase any taxes on citizens was its “compulsion” because the new system of Goods and Services Tax introduced by the Modi government has “already broken people’s backs”.

The former chief minister welcomed the decision of Opposition parties to field former West Bengal Governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their vice-presidential nominee and asked the ruling NDA to help him get elected unopposed by not fielding a candidate of its own. Her statement said 18 opposition parties had shown unity in declaring Gandhi’s name despite “several tactics by the BJP and NDA to break the Opposition’s unity”.

She added that it was the responsibility of the BJP and NDA to let Gandhi get elected unopposed, keeping in mind his “ability, intellect and acceptability in all sections of society”. Mayawati said that the show of Opposition unity in Tuesday’s meeting was a “good sign”, adding that the ruling party was “openly misusing government machinery like the CBI, IT department and ED to blackmail opposition parties”.

The BSP chief also came out in support of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad and his family after the CBI initiated action against them for alleged corruption. “Malicious action against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and the leaders of Rashtriya Janata Dal is solid evidence of that. The leaders and supporters of BJP have been given full freedom to indulge in all types of crime, and no noose is tightening on them. This is a matter of worry for the country and democracy,” she said.

