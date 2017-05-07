Uttar Pradesh: Police recover Rs 7.5 crore from man, case handed over to Income Tax dept

Latest News
By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:May 7, 2017 12:36 am
A high-level delegation of government think tank Niti Ayog will visit Lucknow on May 10 to hold discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government on developmental schemes.

Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh told mediapersons that a 25-member delegation, led by Niti Ayog vice-chairperson Arvind Panagariya, will visit Lucknow on the invitation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Discussions will be held on seven points — Transforming Uttar Pradesh: An overview; Agriculture: Doubling farmers’ income; Ease of doing business; Improving health outcomes; Nutrition; Rural development, Water and Sanitation and Education. Discussions will be held on budgetary provisions, capacity enhancement, implementation and improvement of various schemes and better departmental coordination.

