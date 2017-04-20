Police must explain, he may still be alive, held captive somewhere: Kin

At Jawahar Bagh. Archive At Jawahar Bagh. Archive

Two days after DNA tests on the charred bodies of 15 victims of last year’s Jawahar Bagh violence failed to identify main accused Ram Vriksha Yadav — declared dead by the Meerut police ten months ago — his family members, who now suspect that he may still be alive, have started searching for him and demanded an explanation from the police.

Yadav’s wife Kalawati now stays in Ghazipur district’s Raipur Bajpur village, their native place, alongwith her eldest son Raj Narain and daughter Mamata. Her youngest son Vivek is lodged in a Mathura jail in connection with the Jawahar Bagh case. Her elder daughter Gudiya, now married lives in New Delhi.

“We have come to know that DNA test did not match with the charred body which Mathura police had claimed to be that of my father. The police should now explain the reasons why they declared that the body was his. The police should also now inform us of his whereabouts,” said Gudiya.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow has till now conducted DNA tests on 15 of the 29 bodies found at the violence site. The process of ascertaining the identities of seven other charred bodies is ongoing. “After the Jawahar Bagh violence, my parents were untraceable. We have no idea how police reached the conclusion that one of the charred bodies was that of my father. No family member was informed or called to ascertain its identity,” said Gudiya, adding that her mother had reached home over a month after the violence that had taken place on June 2 last year.

Gudiya’s elder brother, Raj, said, “It cannot not be ruled out that my father could be still alive and has been held captive somewhere. I have started searching for him. I am in touch with a few people who were close to my father.” Yadav, head of the Swadheen Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah, which is also known as Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena, had taken illegal possession of Jawahar Bagh along with over 3,000 followers.

His wife Kalawati used to stay with him while younger son Vivek used to visit him frequently. His eldest son Raj and daughter Mamata stayed at his ancestral house in Ghazipur district.

Twenty-nine people, including then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Farah police station SO Santosh Yadav, were killed in the violence. Many of the victims were charred to death in a fire that took place after LPG cylinders exploded at Jawahar Bagh.

>The CBI team, which is investigating the case following a high court directive, is yet to meet Yadav’s family. “We hope CBI would also help me to trace my father,” said Raj.

