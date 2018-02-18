PNB fraud case: Centre was napping while a mega bank scam took place, says Mayawati

Lashing out at the BJP, BSP chief Mayawati said all talk about bringing black money stashed abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor was empty rhetoric. (File) Lashing out at the BJP, BSP chief Mayawati said all talk about bringing black money stashed abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor was empty rhetoric. (File)

Raising questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘na khaoonga, na khane doonga’ promise, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the Centre slept while a mega bank fraud took place, referring to the Nirav Modi fraud case.

“A Rs 20,000 crore bank scam took place, while the government was caught napping. What kind of a public welfare government is this?” Mayawati said in a statement.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said all talk about bringing black money stashed abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor was empty rhetoric. She sought to know what happened to the prime minister’s “na khaoonga, na khane doonga (Won’t indulge in graft, won’t let anyone do it as well)” assurance.

“Was the hard earned money of poor and hard-working people deposited in the nationalised banks under Jan Dhan Yojana for committing fraud by favourite industrialists and businessmen,” the former UP chief minister said.

“Was bringing back ‘achche din’ (good days) mere rhetoric?” she asked.

The Modi government must accept its responsibility in the mega scam instead of talking big, Mayawati said, adding that strict action against the guilty persons was needed so that people could repose their faith in the banking system.

“Despite claims of strengthening of the economy, employment opportunities have not been made available, and this makes it clear that the government machinery under PM Modi has collapsed,” she alleged.

