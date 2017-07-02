PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: BJP workers to sit with locals, discuss address

TO ENSURE that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat addresses reach a maximum number of people, BJP leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to hold gatherings at every booth — there are over 1.42 lakh booths in the state — on every broadcast beginning this month.

For this, the party has deputed conveners in all 16 districts falling in the Kashi region. The PM’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi too falls in the same region.

“Workers will sit in groups at every booth with locals to listen to PM’s Mann ki Baat. After every broadcast, party leaders will interact with locals for 10 to 30 minute on the issues that the PM would raise on the broadcast,” BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

BJP’s Kashi region convener of Mann ki Baat, Dharmendra Singh, said: “For the first time, conveners have been appointed at districts to ensure that booth committees hold such programmes at every booth from now on…The party’s local unit has been asked to make arrangements for the event, where besides a radio set, a hoarding of the PM will also be displayed in the backdrop.”

“We have compiled the text of PM’s previous Mann Ki Baat broadcasts in the form of booklets, which would be distributed to locals at the programme. Also, Bhojpuri songs praising the broadcasts, which have been recorded, will be played before the address,” he added.

The BJP in Varanasi has already purchased radios that would be distributed among workers in a few villages for the programme.

