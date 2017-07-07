Performance review for govt employees over 50 years

CHIEF SECRETARY Rajiv Kumar on Thursday created ripples in the government, as he issued an order to ensure implementaion of previous orders seeking annual review of state employees above the age of 50 and compulsory retirement of those, who fail the test of the screening committee. While such orders have been in vogue since 1986, the same was not being implemented in its spirit by several departments, said officials.

Now to make sure that the order is implemented, all departments have been asked to complete screening of employees for the purpose of “anivarya sevanivritti (compulsory retirement)” by July 31. Employees who crossed 50 years on March 31, 2017, will have to undergo screening.

“Aise sarkari sevak jinki ayu dinak 31 March 2017 ko 50 varsha athava isase adhik hogi, screening hetu vicharan chetra mein ayenge (Such government servants, whose age as on March 31, 2017 is 50 years or above, will come under the purview of this screening,” the order stated.

The order, dated July 6, has been marked to the additional chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries in the government. Quoting original Rule 56 of the Finance Handbook, the order stated that the appointing authority, at any given time, can give retirement to temporary or permanent government employee by giving him notice after he attains 50 years of age. The time period of this notice will be three months.

It also also quoted the order issued by the state personnel department on October 26, 1986, which while giving guidelines for the same, defined in detail the structure of the screening committee. Following this, orders were passed in 1989, 2000 and 2007 as well for the implementation of the same. However, officials said the order was not being implemented by several departments, and the screening committees were not meeting annually, as was the norm.

When contacted, Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar said: “There is nothing new or extraordinary about this order. At the end of every year, there is a provision for assessment of all those employees, who cross 50 years of age. We suspect that some departments were not following this regularly. The idea is to ensure continuance and regularity in its implementation.”

Departmental heads have been asked to submit a list to the personnel department of all such employees, who are to be given compulsory retirement.

