People gave BJP ‘zero marks’: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said the results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls were a message for the ruling party from the masses. As the BJP government celebrated completion of one year in office, Mayawati described CM Yogi Adityanath’s one-year rule as “ek saal, buri misaal”. She also alleged that people have given the government ‘zero marks’ and taught it a lesson in the bypolls.

She, however, refrained from commenting on the SP, which had received BSP’s support in the bypolls, and attributed BJP’s defeats to the “failures” of the Adityanath regime in the state and the Modi government at the Centre. Mayawati said that BJP lost Adityanath’s traditional Lok Sabha seat of Gorakhpur because of “betrayal of promises and instigating religious hatred”.

“Instead of focusing on welfare of poor, labourers, unemployed and general masses, CM Yogi spent more time on religious rituals and forgot that working with dedication in the interest of 22 crore population of UP is the real worship and raj dharma,” Mayawati told mediapersons.

Alleging that ‘jungle raj of BJP’ prevailed in the state, Mayawati said that while development works were stopped due to lack of funds, the government was inappropriately trying to withdraw criminal cases of riots lodged against BJP leaders and “killing” other people in police encounters to improve law and order. “This exposes the biased and vindictive policy of the BJP government,” she added.

Mayawati alleged that just like the Modi government at the Centre had failed to eradicate corruption and black money, the Adityanath regime had failed to deliver on promises such as development, public safety, loan waiver of farmers and employment. “The fallout is BJP’s defeat in Lok Sabha bypolls,” she added.

“When the time comes, the people of the state are registering their anger against the BJP government every time. Under these circumstances, it is very probable that their condition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be really bad. So, it is my suggestion that instead of celebrating one year in power, they need to seriously start thinking about their failures,” Mayawati said.

Maintaining that while for now, only BJP’s allies are raising voices against their work culture and policies, she said: “Very soon, their own MLAs will star doing the same. This is because those MLAs have made promises to their people… but as the government is doing nothing, the MLAs have nothing to say to them.”

The former UP CM said that the people, through the bypoll results has given a message that the government should stop blaming the Opposition for the defeats, quit RSS’ agenda of hatred, casteism and hardline Hindutva and instead focus on implementation of the secular Constitution in true spirit. “Instead of working to make RSS and Narendra Modi happy, the Adityanath government needs to work in the interest of 22 crore people of the state,” Mayawati added.

