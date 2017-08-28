Patient ‘raped’ in Gonda hospital, police search for employee

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman from Jharkhand was allegedly raped on Friday night in the isolation ward of Gonda’s district hospital, where she was being treated for leprosy. The police have lodged an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused, an “ad-hoc employee” of the hospital.

Santosh Kumar Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Gonda, who is also serving as the hospital’s temporary chief medical superintendent, said the incident took place at around 2.30 am, when the employee, Jayantveer Pushkar, entered the ward. The victim had been undergoing treatment for advanced leprosy at the hospital for the past three months, he added.

“The victim should have locked the door from inside. The accused knocked other doors also, but entered her room after finding the door open. There he allegedly raped the accused and fled. Next morning, soon after getting the information, I talked to the victim and registered a police case as prima facie I found her allegations to be true. Now the police are handling the matter. We have dismissed the accused from the hospital,” the CMO said, adding that the employee was outsourced from a Mumbai-based company and had been working in the hospital since November 2015.

The CMO said that as per the hospital staff, the victim’s 8-year-old daughter, who was also living with her in the hospital, was present when the incident happened. “The staff also told me that the girl was shouting for help but the accused had fled by then,” he added. “As whether any action would be taken against the outsourcing firm from where the accused was hired, he said that the company has a pact with the government under the Uttar Pradesh Swasthya Sundarikaran Pariyojna. “It is a matter of inquiry if the company did proper verification of the employee or not. However, taking action against the company or blacklisting it is not in my hands,” he added.

Hridesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gonda, said they had received information about the incident on Saturday morning.

After taking the victim’s statement, they registered a case under section 376 (2)(d) (being on the management or on the staff of a hospital, takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in that hospital) of IPC. “We have deployed teams in search of the absconding accused,” Kumar said.

He added that a medical test of the victim had been done and her statement would soon be recorded in front of a magistrate, probably at the hospital itself.

