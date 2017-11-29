Panel begins review of IAS officers above 50

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, comprising senior IAS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on Tuesday began the process to review the performance of officers, who have either attained the age of 50 or have completed 25 years of service.

This holds significance as the Adityanath government has already issued instructions that non-performing officials, over 50 years old, would be given compulsory retirement if the review found their performance below average. While there is an existing provision for compulsory retirement of officers in public interest, it has never been used, said officials.

While different committees have been set up and to review officials of all departments, in case of IAS officers, a review committee has been set up under Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar. The committee’s recommendation will be sent to the Union department of personnel and training for action.

Sources said around 35 IAS officers are under review. “The committee met today. But the files of some officers were incomplete. Thus, it was decided that before taking a final decision, time will be given to complete the records. Further action will be recommended after all the records are submitted,” said Kumar.

Similar review committees, led by the chief secretary, have also been set up for the review of IPS officers.

Kumar said the review meeting of IPS officers will be convened within two to three days.

