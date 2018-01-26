Padmaavat crisis: Mall owner thrashed in Sitapur, man tries to self-immolate in Varanasi

Members of the Kshatriya Mahasabha protest in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Members of the Kshatriya Mahasabha protest in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

Kanpur, Bahraich, Barabanki and Faizabad districts did not screen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat for fear of violence on its opening day. Meanwhile, a shopping mall owner was thrashed in Sitapur, two youths were arrested for protesting outside a Gorakhpur theatre and police thwarted a self-immolation attempt by a protester outside a Varanasi mall.

However, the movie, which has faced rampant opposition from the Karni Sena and other groups, was screened without any untoward incident in other parts of the state amid tight security. According to a PTI report, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had directed all district police chiefs to ensure that the force remains alert with anti-riot gear. “Enough police force should be kept in reserve so it can be deployed when needed. Local intelligence units should also be alerted to keep an eye of unscrupulous elements so that effective timely action is taken,” PTI quoted him as saying.

In Kanpur, SSP Akhilesh Kumar said, “No cinema hall or multiplex ran shows of the movie today. On Wednesday, a few of them had shown paid previews of the movie, which went on without any law and order issue. The owners decided not to run shows on their own. I have been told that the shows will run from tomorrow.”

SPs of Bahraich, Barabanki and Faizabad too confirmed that theatre owners in their respective districts did not screen the film, though no protests were reported from these areas on Thursday. In Sitapur, Circle Officer (CO) of City area Yogendra Singh said, “A group of youths intercepted the car of Sanjay Agarwal, owner of a mall in the city, on Thursday afternoon while he was going home in his car. The miscreants broke the car’s window panes and manhandled him. He called up the police and cops present at the mall rushed to the spot, but the assailants had run away by then.”

He added that after the attack, Agarwal stopped an ongoing screening of the film and initially refused to run the remaining shows. “However, he changed his mind after they convinced him and assured security.” In Gorakhpur, CO of Cantonment area Abhishek Singh said, “On Thursday morning, two youths reached a single-screen theatre, the only cinema hall running the movie in the town, and started raising slogans demanding that the screenings be cancelled. Policemen deployed there arrested both of them. The movie has been running without any disturbance here.”

According to a PTI report, a group of protesters gathered in front of a mall in Sigra area of Varanasi on Thursday and raised slogans against the movie, said police. One of the protesters, identified as Dharmendra, a member of Kshatriya Mahasabha, tried to set himself afire by pouring kerosene on his body but the policemen present intervened and took him into custody, said an officer. Nearly six persons, including two women, were detained for allegedly creating nuisance, he added. An FIR was lodged at the Sigra police station regarding breach of peace at a public place, a police official said.

(– With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App