Owaisi rally: Organisers to challenge admn denial

A day after the district administration denied permission to Hyderabad MP and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul -Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for holding a public rally at Sanjarpur in Azamgarh on February 1, the organisers have decided to move Allahabad High Court against the decision.

“We will move to the High Court Saturday seeking directive to the district administration to grant us permission for organising the rally,” Hamid Sanjari, organiser of the rally said.

He said that Owaisi has assured to help them in fighting the legal battle. “We will get justice. The state government is on the backfoot over harassment of Muslims and do not want anyone to raise their voice,” he said.

Sanjari had given two applications, on January 13 and 20, seeking permission from the administration, which was turned down on January 30.

While denying permission for the rally, the district administration has cited the report of station officer of Saraimeer police station who had categorically mentioned in his report?’The public meeting is likely to have adverse impact on communal harmony and it can affect law and order situation and hence it does not look appropriate to grant the permission’.

The district administration, in the denial letter, mentioned that the two applications of Hamid Sanjari seeking permission are not on prescribed format thus there is confusion over issues such as timing, aim, type of meeting and number of people coming to the meeting.

The administration also cited the new order issued by Principal Secretary, Home in September last year, after Muzaffarnagar communal riots, that “no panchayat, mahapanchayat or any meeting should be permitted in which large congregation is expected and programme, which will have adverse impact on communal harmony should be evaluated”.

Besides, the administration also has claimed that LIU inputs had informed that photograpgs of Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, has also been printed on the posters for the meeting. Since Akbaruddin is “known for inflammatory speeches” and “Azamgarh is communally sensitive”, other sections and political parties can react on speeches of the orators, it said.

Besides addressing the rally, Owaisi had to attend a conference of Muslims at Shibli College in Azamgarh on February 2.

