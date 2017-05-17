Opposition demands arrest of BJP MP, MLA booked in Saharanpur violence case

BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal (Source: india.gov.in) BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal (Source: india.gov.in)

ALLEGING THAT “terror of saffron scarf” was spreading across UP, Opposition MLAs on Tuesday protested at the Legislative Council, demanding the arrest of BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and other party leaders, who have been accused of indulging in violence at Dudhli village in Saharanpur and attacking the SSP’s residence in the district. The government, however, claimed that some people wearing scarfs were trying to malign its image and would be identified soon.

Last month, Lakhanpal and Deoband MLA Brijesh were booked for their alleged involvement in the violence at Dudhli. Lakhanpal was also booked for vandalism at the SSP’s residence.

In the adjournment notice, SP members alleged that in a procession taken out in Dudhli without the administration’s permission, the BJP MP, MLA and other party leaders had looted shops and vandalised the residence of SSP. BSP members, in their notice, said that in another procession in Saharanpur, anti-social elements — wearing saffron scarves and raising slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ — had attacked Dalits in Shabbirpur.

Party leader Sunil Kumar Chittor alleged that armed BJP workers had attacked the villagers and a youth, Sumit, was killed in the firing. “Communal incidents are happening and BJP MP Raghav Lakhan Pal started it… Dalits in Saharanpur are living in fear while workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal with saffron scarves are attacking poor people,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan asked the government why the BJP MP and MLA and other accused were not being arrested and why the Saharanpur SSP was transferred to Noida. In reply, Leader of House and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said cases have been lodged into the Saharanpur incidents and some have been arrested. “The Saharanpur SSP was transferred as per transfer policy and has been given the important responsibility of Noida,” he added.

Sharma also informed the House that Rs 15 lakh has been handed over to deceased Sumit’s family in Dudhli.To this, Hasan said the government’s reply was unsatisfactory because no statement was made about the MP’s arrest.

In another notice of adjournment regarding the murder of a family of four in Allahabad last month, Hasan said, “BJP workers have assaulted police officers in different incidents and crime was not in control because the government was following the policy of discrimination in taking action… Now, terror of red scarf is prevailing all around the state and morale of the police is down.”

Sharma replied: “Red caps and scarves have lost influence. No scarf will matter at police station… FIR could be lodged on every complaint and action will be taken…”

