Officer probing gangrape case against Gayatri Prajapati replaced

LUCKNOW SSP Manzil Saini on Monday changed the investigating officer into the alleged gangrape case lodged against former SP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. This comes days after the investigating officer of the case, Deputy SP Amita Singh, allegedly abducted the daughters of the gangrape victim to record their statement.

The investigation of the gangrape case has now been handed over to Hazratganj Circle Officer Avanish Kumar Mishra, who will be assisted by the Mahila police station SHO.

“The complainant (gangrape victim) has lodged two complaints against her (Amita Singh)… she also wanted a new investigating officer. Moreover, she (Amita) did not want to continue with the investigation, as she was hurt by the complaint being filed against her.

The Hazratganj CO will now investigate the case and will be assisted by the in-charge of Mahila police station,” said Saini.

Amita Singh said she had herself requested the SSP to relieve her from the case’s investigation after the allegations were levelled against her.

The case against Prajapati also included the charge of attempt to rape the 15-year-old daughter of the gangrape victim. The case was lodged in Lucknow’s Gautam Palli police station on the Supreme Court’s order in February. The Lucknow Police had arrested Prajapati in March and he is currently lodged in the district jail.

On April 5, in a complaint lodged at Karwi police station in Chitrakoot, the complainant had accused Amita Singh of abducting her two daughters and taking them to Lucknow to record the younger one’s statement in a court without her permission.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Singh and three unidentified persons.

On Monday, Singh was transferred from the post of the Alambagh circle officer to Bakshi Ka Talab as CO. Meenakshi Gupta, who was the circle officer of Aliganj, will now hold the same post in Alambagh. Vivek Tripathi, on the other hand, will be new circle officer of Aliganj, a police spokesperson said.

