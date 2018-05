NSA against Muzaffarnagar’s Bheem Army chief

The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Bheem Army’s Muzaffarnagar district president, Upkaar Bawara (37), who is in jail in connection with violence in the district during the Bharat Bandh on April 2 over changes in the SC/ST Act.

“Upkaar is facing two criminal cases. On report prepared by me, the district magistrate invoked NSA,” said Nai Mandi police station SHO, Hari Saran Sharma.

Saharanpur Bheem Army general secretary Praveen Rupdi confirmed Upkaar is president of Bheem Army’s Muzaffarnagar unit. “We have come to know that police has invoked NSA against Upkaar,” said Praveen.

Meerut administration on May 8 had invoked NSA against former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma in connection with the violence on April 2. As many as 13 cases were lodged against Verma, who is in Meerut jail.

