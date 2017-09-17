Now, top officers can offer more cash for info on wanted persons

The DGP, who earlier could declare at most Rs 50,000 reward, now can declare up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The DGP, who earlier could declare at most Rs 50,000 reward, now can declare up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The state Saturday allowed senior police and home department officers to announce larger monetary rewards to the public for information that would lead to the arrest of wanted persons. Earlier, The Indian Express, quoting official figures, had reported that UP Police conducted 420 encounters with alleged criminals, killing 15, in less than six months since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

On Saturday, Mani Prasad Mishra, Secretary, Home, informed DGP Sulkhan Singh of government’s decision to enhance financial powers of officers. As per Mishra’s letter, Principal Secretary (Home), now can declare reward of up to Rs 5 lakh, exactly double the earlier limit. The DGP, who earlier could declare at most Rs 50,000 reward, now can declare up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Similarly, ADGs or IGs of zones can declare reward of upto Rs 1 lakh, while the IGs/DIGs of ranges can declare reward of Rs 50,000. Earlier, IGs and DIGs had power to declare only up to Rs 15,000. The SSPs and SPs, who could declare maximum Rs 5,000 as reward, can now declare up to Rs 25,000.

Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said in a statement that the system of rewards for “providing information to get the criminals arrested or punished has been strengthened and made more effective” with the increase in the powers of officers.

Mishra wrote that the powers under the previous system of announcing rewards are “very old”. The maximum amount of reward is “negligible to raise the morale of police personnel”, he stated.

