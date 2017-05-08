Not worried about Azam Khan’s threat to blow up Jauhar univ: UP minister Baldev Singh Aulakh

Aulakh said that every pie invested in and around the University will be “scanned” by the competent authorities. (File Photo) Aulakh said that every pie invested in and around the University will be “scanned” by the competent authorities. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Monday said he was not worried about ex-state minister Azam Khan’s threat to blow up the Jauhar University and hinted a probe might be ordered to check if there were irregularities in funds spent on the institution. The minister for minority welfare said the previous SP government had sanctioned “hundreds of crores” of rupees for development works at the university, hence it would be improper to turn it into Khan’s “private property”.

Aulakh said that every pie invested in and around the University will be “scanned” by the competent authorities. “Government funds have allegedly been misused and a probe is inevitable,” he said.

He said, “I am not worried about the former minister and university Chancellor’s threat to blow up the university with dynamite if I dare to use its guesthouse for holding ‘janta darbars’.” He also demanded questioning of SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for spending “hundreds of crores” rupees from the government exchequer to “pacify” their colleague.

District Collector SS Awasthi has already ordered an enquiry into an allegation that the plot on which the university has been built was “enemy property” as its original owner had migrated to Pakistan.

The collector has deputed the SDM Sadar and the Tehsildar to look into the matter. Khan’s PRO Fasahat Ali Khan Shanu has sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, written in his blood, claiming that the former minister had been “extremely sincere” in establishing a university of “world fame” and also a number of public schools to impart quality education.

“The government may take any sort of revenge on Azam Khan’s sympathisers, but the institution’s future must remain secure,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now