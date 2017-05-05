Noida: Delay in several residential projects; money paid but wait for home continues

A view of a construction site in Noida Extension. Archive A view of a construction site in Noida Extension. Archive

Over 20 years ago, Shrikant Halder came to Delhi from West Bengal and started working at an export firm. “I wanted to buy a house in Delhi, and in July, 2010, I invested my hard-earned money and borrowed from family to book a two-bedroom flat in Amrapali Leisure Park in Greater Noida,” said Halder.

The builder had assured him that he will get possession of the flat within 36 months.

Seven years on, Halder continues to wait. “All that exists at the site is the bare structure of the building. The cost of the flat was about Rs 17.28 lakh and I have paid about Rs 15 lakh,” he said.

Last Sunday, Halder, along with other home investors, registered an FIR against Amrapali builders. “Following the complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406(Punishment for criminal breach of trust) has been filed at Bisrakh police station against the CMD of Amrapali group,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer (1st), Greater Noida.

Buyers said they approached the builders for the past four years, but to no avail. They said approaching police was the last resort. “We have been fighting for nearly four years now. For the last six-seven months, the builders have not been paying any heed to our demands. We staged demonstrations outside the builders’ offices and those of various government officials. The builder had said that flats will be handed to us starting 2013. Most buyers have made 90-100 per cent payments, but nobody has been given possession,” Halder said.

Apart from the flat at Amrapali Leisure Park, Halder invested in another project in Greater Noida. “In 2012, I bought another flat in Greater Noida’s Supertech Eco Village 2 at Rs 22 lakh. For this, I took a bank loan of Rs 12 lakh, EMIs for which I am still paying. While I was given the flat’s possession letter, the place lacks basic amenities. So, I am forced to live in a rented accommodation in New Ashok Nagar with my family,” he said.

Halder is among the thousands who have invested in housing and commercial projects in Noida and Greater Noida but are still waiting for possession of their property.

In September 2012, Navreet Ghosh booked a property in Blossom Zest in Noida Sector-143. Ghosh, who has paid Rs 32 lakh to the builder so far, was promised possession by mid-2014. “I have been at the site several times but there has been no progress. Only the bare skeleton structure is ready. We haven’t heard from the builder’s office and they don’t respond to our calls. We couldn’t even meet anyone during our visits. Property dealers are not ready to touch the project and say it’s a dead project,” Ghosh said.

Similarly, Panna Kumar, a resident of Krossing Republik in Ghaziabad, had bought a retail space in Airwil’s Intellicity project as part of his retirement plan. “I have paid 60 per cent of the amount but stopped making further payments due to the delay. The property was to be handed to us this year but even the foundation for the building has not been laid down till now. We last met the builders in September, 2016, but since then they have not been listening to us,” Kumar said.

Admitting that delay in handing over flats to investors was an issue, Manoj Gaur from CREDAI said the implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act in Delhi-NCR is likely to bring some respite. “The problem of delay in project completion is widespread. Through RERA, we hope that these issues will be streamlined and addressed. For a little over two years, issues in construction had cropped up due to NGT directives and bank payments had stopped. In Noida Extension, there was an issue over land acquisition. CREDAI is trying to mediate on the issue and our primary aim is to ensure buyers get their flats.”

A Jaypee Infratech representative declined to comment on the issue despite repeated attempts. Shiv Priya, Executive Director, Amrapali Group maintained that the project was hit due to land acquisition issue in the area. “Due to legal issues and since it was pattwari land, construction at the land was stopped for four years. We want the government to waive the interest that has been slapped on us,” he said.

