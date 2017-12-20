No NOC to any mechanical slaughterhouse by BJP govt: UP minister

After the formation of the Adityanath government, the government issued stern directives to check functioning of illegal abattoirs. (Picture for representational purpose) After the formation of the Adityanath government, the government issued stern directives to check functioning of illegal abattoirs. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Uttar Pradesh government today said no NOC was given to any mechanical abattoir in the state after the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government. The government said an order regarding this was issued to the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) by the state urban development department based on directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

“The UPPCB has not issued no-objection certificate (NOC) to any mechanical abattoir after formation of the new government,” Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said in a written reply to a question raised in the state assembly by Ujjwal Raman Singh of the Samajwadi Party.

After the formation of the Adityanath government, the government issued stern directives to check functioning of illegal abattoirs.

A letter was sent to all district magistrates and police chiefs by then UP Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to check illegal slaughtering and transportation of cattle.

In the letter, Bhatnagar said slaughter houses in all 75 districts should be inspected and strict action taken wherever needed.

The top bureaucrat cited various laws pertaining to slaughter and prevention of cruelty to animals as he directed officials to go full steam against illegal abattoirs.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App