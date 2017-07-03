No complaint yet, Adityanath questions claim

PTI quoted CM Yogi Adityanath telling a private news channel, “Ye ghatna sachmuch ghatna hai ya fir ghatna ke naam par kuchh log kewal badnaam karne ki sajish rach rahe hain (Has this attack happened or are some people hatching a conspiracy to defame the state government).” PTI quoted CM Yogi Adityanath telling a private news channel, “Ye ghatna sachmuch ghatna hai ya fir ghatna ke naam par kuchh log kewal badnaam karne ki sajish rach rahe hain (Has this attack happened or are some people hatching a conspiracy to defame the state government).”

A day after a woman alleged she was attacked with acid while at a government-run hostel in Aliganj area, police said no FIR has been registered and they are waiting for a complaint from her family. “We have not received any complaint. We are hopeful of getting her statement recorded on Monday. A team of forensic experts visited the hostel site where she has claimed to have been attacked,” said ASP (Trans-Gomti) Harendra Kumar.

PTI quoted CM Yogi Adityanath telling a private news channel, “Ye ghatna sachmuch ghatna hai ya fir ghatna ke naam par kuchh log kewal badnaam karne ki sajish rach rahe hain (Has this attack happened or are some people hatching a conspiracy to defame the state government).” “There was a guard and some girls, who were on the roof when the incident took place but none of them saw anyone. This is an unfortunate incident. Police are looking into the matter and have also detained those involved in the previous incident,” PTI quoted state Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

The police, PTI reported, claimed no one saw anyone throwing acid or running away. The constable deployed for her protection also said he did not see anyone running from the spot. The series of attacks on the woman, PTI reported, began in 2009 when she was allegedly raped and attacked with acid over property dispute at Unchahar.

On March 23, the woman had submitted a written complaint to the government railway police at Charbagh station alleging that acid had been forced down her throat on board the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express, said a PTI report. “She had named two persons in her complaint. An FIR was registered. We conducted our investigation. The narco test was done on the accused but the investigation did not corroborate her allegations. Probe is still on,” ADG, Railway, BK Maurya told The Indian Express over phone.

