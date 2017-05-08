‘No Beef Party – Now Cow Milk Party’ Campaign: This Ramzan, RSS Muslim wing in UP to serve cow milk sharbat at iftar parties

During the month of Ramzan, beginning on May 26, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will start a “No beef party – now cow milk party” campaign appealing to the Muslim community to not eat beef but drink cow milk.

“Muslims are blamed for cow-slaughter. We want to spread the message that Muslims also work for protection of cows. After roza iftar, MRM workers will offer cow milk sharbat to the rozedars,” said Mohd Afzal, national convener, MRM.

At the iftar parties, which would be organised across the country, Afzal said that people would also be told the benefits of cow milk and that beef was “not good for health”.

The decision to hold the nationwide “No beef party – now cow milk party” campaign was taken during the outfit’s two-day national executive meeting that concluded on Saturday at Piran Kaliyar Sharif near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The MRM claimed at the meeting — attended by nearly 500 delegates including around 70 women — that it had around 100 gaushalas in the country. It passed resolutions on four other issues, including Ram temple and triple talaq.

MRM will appeal to the Muslim community to support a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The resolution said doing so would secure a place in history for the community. The outfit had held a meeting with Muslims of Lucknow on the same issue last month.

Afzal said the outfit will convey to the Supreme Court that the triple talaq provision had no place in a modern society. The outfit will demand that the Central and the state governments develop shelter homes for triple talaq victims and ways to provide them gainful employment and education to their children. Speakers in the meet said that All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Ulemas associated with that were not executing their responsibilities.

MRM resolved to run awareness campaigns to ensure that schemes run by the governments for minorities reach their intended beneficiaries.

In other proposals, MRM resolved that to restore peace in Kashmir Valley it was essential that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is included in India. ”

That is the only solution to stop stone pelting in Kashmir. We will demand the Central government to secure Kashmir either diplomatically or by force,” said Afzal who added that another proposal was to demand that the Centre free Mansarovar and Tibet freed from China.

