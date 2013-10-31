No alliance with RLD in 2014: Gadkari to Jat leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Partys former president Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged people not to vote on the basis of caste and announced the party will not enter into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal this time.

He was addressing a gathering in Jat-dominated Mathura Lok Sabha constituency,in what was the party’s first rally in western UP after the Muzaffarnagar riots.

The rally was held in Maant Assembly constituency,under Mathura LS constituency represented by RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary,son of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh.

RLD had won five LS seats,including Mathura,in western UP in 2009 when it contested in alliance with the BJP. Post elections,the RLD joined the UPA. Jayant had later contested the Assembly elections from Maant in 2012 and won but resigned from the Assembly membership later.

A group of Jat leaders had recently met BJPs state in-charge Amit Shah in Delhi and made an appeal not to have any truck with the RLD. They also claimed that the Jats were in favour of the BJP after the recent riots.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally,Gadkari said late Chaudhary Charan Singh was known as the messiah of farmers. But it is disappointing that his son Ajit Singh joins hands with any political party to get power and ministry.

He said the RLD was like a Mumbai taxi that can be used by anyone after pushing the meter.

About the farmers being in a pitiable condition in UP,he said: (SP chief) Mulayam Singh Yadav is concerned about the employment of Akhilesh Yadav; Sonia Gandhi is for Rahuls; and Ajit Singh for his son Jayants. But no one is concerned about the famers, Gadkari said.

Targeting Jayant,Gadkari said: After how many days of Armyman Hemraj Singhs killing by Pakistani troops did Jayant paid visit?

Gadkari said the SP and Congress have expressed sympathy for terrorists. The BJP is not against Muslims,but against terrorists.”

He said all communities got an equal share of development and welfare in BJP-ruled states. In other states,the public is being misled about the BJPs nature, he said.

While he did not speak on Muzaffarnagar riots,party state president Laxmikant Bajpai accused the state of taking one-sided action against BJP MLAs (Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana).

BJP has never won the Maant assembly seat so far. Nor has it held a rally in the area either. But the gathering was overwhelming in todays rally where the party took the pledge to make Narendra Modi the next Prime Minister, said party spokesperson Chandra Mohan.

Reacting to Gadkaris statements,RLD national secretary Anil Dubey said,Gadkari who himself is facing corruption charges should not comment on Ajit who is the farmers leader in true sense. BJP itself has used BSP in UP and other parties in several states as taxi.

