Niti Aayog, state officials to draw up plans to achieve 10 per cent growth

A working group comprising a UP minister and state government officials and officials of Niti Aayog was formed on Wednesday to chalk out a roadmap for the state’s development and achieve a growth rate target of 10 per cent.

The meeting, the first ever by the premier policy think-tank in a state regarding its development, was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers and state officials and a central government delegation led by Niti Aayog vice-chairperson Arvind Panagariya.

The roadmap is expected to be drawn up within 15 days and will focus on different sectors. The working group will include state minister Sidharth Nath Singh, state chief secretary and the principal secretary (planning), Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and member Ramesh Chand.

In the meeting, Niti Aayog officials made presentation on the state’s position regarding different sectors, agriculture, ease of doing business, startup environment, rural development, improving health indicators, education, drinking water and sanitation, among others.

While fast industrialisation and urbanisation was regarded as indispensable for the state’s transformation, it was also pointed out that the rule of law was important for creating a business-friendly ecosystem.

The state government said that below poverty line (BPL) families were not getting the desired benefits from the state and central government schemes. It pointed out that the data on BPL families were outdated and requested the Centre to execute a new survey every five years.

It added that the time period of the Bundelkhand package has expired but much works was still to be done and requested an extension.

After the meeting, CM told media persons that presently growth rate of the state is 7.9 percent and target has been set to raise it to the double digit. He further said that development of Bundelkhand was a priority area and that an expressway connecting the entire region will be a reality soon.

