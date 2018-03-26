Nine ‘criminals’ nabbed near AMU campus; guns recovered

They were arrested from Shamshad market, close to the University main gate. Arms and ammunition, including a pistol and six country-made guns, were recovered from them. (Picture for representation purpose) They were arrested from Shamshad market, close to the University main gate. Arms and ammunition, including a pistol and six country-made guns, were recovered from them. (Picture for representation purpose)

Six former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, a varsity lab technician and two others, wanted in a number of cases, were arrested on Saturday from near the campus.

The arrests came just months after University officials were notified of “criminals” using its hostels as shelters. Police claim that those who were arrested on Saturday too had received help from students inside the University.

Those arrested were identified as former students Faisal Mustafa, Mohammad Shoyab, Dipanshu Srivastava, Rajat Singh, Ritik Kumar, Akram Tippa, lab technician Suraj Kumar and the two others Salman Kakrala and Mumtaz Alam.

They were arrested from Shamshad market, close to the University main gate. Arms and ammunition, including a pistol and six country-made guns, were recovered from them.

“On Thursday, someone accused a man named Ziaur Rahman of firing at a person. However, no one had suffered an injury. To make the case against Rahman stronger, the accused, with the help of a doctor named Sanjay Kumar, surgically put a bullet inside a man named Naushad,” said Civil Lines Circle Officer (CO) Sanjeev Dixit.

It was when the doctors and others were questioned in connection with the case that they identified the accused.

“Four others are still absconding. The people arrested were responsible for many cases of firing, forgery, threatening and others in and around the AMU campus,” said civil lines police station house officer (SHO) Javed Khan.

They were part of a gang reported to be active in the areas of the Kwarsi and Civil Lines police stations since the last three years, the police said.

“These people had committed many crimes. Around a week ago there was a firing in the varsity SS North hostel where a student suffered a bullet injury in his leg. On February 5, these people entered a professor’s room and fired shots. In all these cases, people knew who were responsible, but no one would identify them as they were afraid,” Dixit said.

In January, the police wrote to AMU, after four men were arrested and allegedly confessed that they used to hide in a hostel after committing robberies in the area.

