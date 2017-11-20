NIA registers FIR in Kanpur principal’s murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday registered an FIR into the murder of a retired Kanpur school principal last year. The state government had recommended the NIA probe after it emerged that Ramesh Chandra Shukla may have been killed by four accused in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.

IG (NIA) Alok Mittal confirmed the registration of the FIR at the agency’s Lucknow branch and said the train blast accused had admitted to their involvement in the murder. Shukla was shot dead in Kanpur in October 2016 while returning home on a bicycle.

An FIR against unidentified persons was then lodged at Chakeri police station. After the train blast earlier this year, police arrested two persons – Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Danish. Their associate Faisal Khan was with them at the time of the murder. Muzaffar, according to police, told them that Danish, Faisal and he were testing a .30 calibre pistol when a they accidentally fired a bullet that hit Shukla.

A ballistic test report later corroborated this evidence, police had said. The NIA, which investigated the train blast, chargesheeted Muzaffar and Danish and also alleged that Muzaffar and Danish had killed Shukla.

