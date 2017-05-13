Naseemuddin Siddiqui records statement in Dayashankar protest case

Naseemuddin Siddiqui Friday recorded his statement at Hazratganj police station here in a case lodged against him in connection with abusive slogans shouted during a protest against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in July last year. The protest was organised after Singh had compared Mayawati to a prostitute, and derogatory remarks were allegedly made against Singh’s minor daughter and his wife.

“The protest was held on the orders of the Maharani (Mayawati),” PTI quoted Siddiqui as saying. He declined to divulge details about his statement to the police. The BJP leader’s wife Swati Singh recently won elections from Lucknow’s Sarojininagar seat and is a minister with independent charge in the Adityanath government. The case was registered against Siddiqui and other BSP workers on her complaint.

