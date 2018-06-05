Muzaffarnagar: Wanted man killed in crossfire

A cache of .32 bore live and used bullets, a country made pistol and a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the encounter site, police said. (Representational image) A cache of .32 bore live and used bullets, a country made pistol and a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the encounter site, police said. (Representational image)

A 36-year-old wanted man was shot dead in an alleged encounter Monday morning in Purkazi police station area in Muzaffarnagar district. A policeman was also injured in the incident. This is the ninth encounter death in Muzaffarnagar and the 57th in the state since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power last year.

According to police, Ramesh Singh was wanted in at least two dozen cases, including murder, and had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from the Muzaffarnagar police and Rs 12,000 from the Saharanpur police.

According to the police, the encounter happened at around 5.30 am near the Faloda turn on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

“Our teams were on a routine patrol. When they saw three persons on a motorcycle, they asked them to stop. The motorcyclists didn’t and instead started firing on the police team,” said Yogendra Singh, Circle Officer (Sadar), Muzaffarnagar. “The police team retaliated in self-defence. In the ensuing crossfire, Inspector Vijay Singh from Purkazi police station and one person on the motorcycle were injured. The other two persons on the motorcycle escaped. Both injured men were rushed to a hospital. Inspector Singh had suffered a bullet injury on his left shoulder. The other man was declared dead on arrival.”

A cache of .32 bore live and used bullets, a country made pistol and a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the encounter site, police said.

The identity of the alleged criminal was established through a photograph in his wallet that had his address behind it. He hailed from Deoband area in Saharanpur. Ramesh Singh’s autopsy report was awaited at the time of filing this report.

“He is believed to have been a member of Jamshed gang and has at least two dozen cases relating to murder, loot, dacoity and he had also been booked under the gangsters’ act at police stations in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat,” CO Singh said.

