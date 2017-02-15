Mumbai: Rumours of Dalit man’s murder triggers arson in Agra’s Lohamandi, FIR lodged

Police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the troublemakers,” said police officials. (Representational image) Police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the troublemakers,” said police officials. (Representational image)

LOCALS TORCHED vehicles and clashed with police personnel over rumours that a Dalit man had been killed in Lohamandi area of Agra district late Monday. Following this, an FIR has been lodged against 50 to 80 unidentified persons on charges of violence and rioting. The incident occurred after a Dalit man, Sonu (25) — a resident of Mohanpura and a shoe factory worker — suddenly fell on ground while consuming liquor at a country liquor shop around 7 pm in Namner area. While those nearby tried to revive him, he did not regain consciousness. Later, they took his body to his residence.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“A few anti-social elements spread a rumour that Sonu was lynched at Namner. This led a group of Dalits from Mohanpura attack the liquor shop and create ruckus. They torched two vehicles and pelted stones on half-a-dozen others. They also damaged shops in the area. Police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the troublemakers,” said Agra SSP Pritinder Singh.

He added that the postmortem examination report has confirmed that Sonu died of a heart failure. “His family has said that he was a patient of epilepsy. As he fell on the ground, he received minor injuries on the head and elbow,” said Singh.

“We have not received any complaint from his family. An FIR has been lodged against those who indulged in rioting and we are trying to identify them with the help of footage of CCTV cameras installed around the spot,” he added.

BJP candidate from Agra Cantonment, G S Dharmesh, too reached Sonu’s house and assured help. Heavy police force has been deployed in Namner and Mohanpura.