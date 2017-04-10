‘Mowgli girl’: Man claims Ehsaas is his missing niece, hospital tells him to return with proof

Police officers at the spot where the girl was found. Archive Police officers at the spot where the girl was found. Archive

A man whose niece had gone missing from her home in Jaunpur’s Kamalpur village a year ago, on Sunday visited the Nirvan Hospital for mentally challenged children where the 11-year-old girl — who media reports claimed had been living with monkeys in the jungles of Katerniaghat — is admitted.

However, functionaries of the NGO were not convinced by Bhullan Ali’s claim that the “Mowgli girl”, now named Ehsaas by SS Dhapola, president of the NGO that runs the hospital, was his niece Aleeza, and asked him to return with proof. Dhapola said that Ali, who claimed that his 9-year-old niece had gone missing in March 2016, met Ehsaas on Sunday.

“The girl did not respond even a bit on seeing him. If she can start responding to me in just one day, she should react in some manner on seeing her uncle with whom she has lived for eight years. He also did not bring the missing girl’s parents, nor was he carrying any picture of her with family members. We have asked him to come with substantive proof. We will not give her to anyone without a DNA test to confirm their claim,” he said.

Dhapola said pathological tests indicated that Ehsaas had low haemoglobin, for which she was being treated. Dr DK Singh, chief medical superintendent of the Bahraich District Hospital, who was approached by Ali on Sunday, said he had asked him to go to Nirvan Hospital to see the girl and then follow the established procedure to confirm whether she was indeed his missing niece.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Aleeza’s father Ramzan Ali, a labourer, said his missing daughter was “mentally unstable”. “We searched for her all around the village and got an FIR registered. We visited Amethi and Pratapgarh to paste her posters, but we could not find her. We saw this girl’s photo in the newspaper and I asked my brother and uncle to go to Bahraich,” he added.

