MoUs signed at Investors Summit: Govt developing digital monitoring system to track developments

A week after its Investors Summit in Lucknow, the state government is now busy verifying all the MoUs signed during the event and the credentials of investors and their companies. At the same time, it is also developing a monitoring mechanism to track the progress, right from the chief minister’s office to the department and district levels. Apart from developing a special software to digitally track the movement of files on the proposals received, the government is even contemplating a separate web portal catering to the Investors’ Summit 2018 proposals.

The government had claimed to have signed MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore during the summit. In the inaugural session, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised that the progress and follow-up on the proposals would be personally monitored by the latter.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said that at present, all MoUs are being checked and verified.

“We have started working on four steps soon after the summit. The first includes checking and verification of MoUs, which means going into the details given by the entrepreneurs, their claims about turnover of the company, their product line, whether they have been blacklisted in the past etc. The proposals which clear this check will come under the category of good and viable,” said Pandey.

He added that the government plans to put up all final proposals on a web portal specially designed for the purpose. At the same time, it has also sent emails to all the promoters who had expressed an interest in investment, asking them about the facilities and relaxations that they expect from the government.

“This will help us understand the kind of land, subsidy or other facilities that they expect so that we can plan it accordingly. As a fourth step, respective departments and districts would be forwarded the tasks that they have to undertake,” added Pandey.

