Mother, son kill three-year-old to settle a score with relative

A woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly murdering a three-year-old family member, who was found buried in their house at Malaypur village in Unnao on Friday. The woman, Sarojini Devi (62), allegedly told police that the boy, Yash, was killed to “avenge” the death of her two minor daughters after her “dilapidated” house had collapsed around 20 years ago. She had held her brother-in-law Chabbinath, Yash’s grandfather, responsible for the deaths.

Yash had been reported missing on February 22 from his house in Malaypur. Police said his father Rakesh Pasi reported a ransom call on March 4 from an unknown number. A probe pointed to the involvement of Sarojini’s 30-year-old son Dinesh.

Dinesh and Sarojini were picked and during questioning, they allegedly confessed to their crime. They later took the police to the spot where the child was buried. Police said a body was recovered, which was later identified as that of Yash.

“Sarojini’s husband Mohan had two brothers. She claimed they got the house when their ancestral property was divided. Alleging that Mohan’s eldest brother Chabbinath had a hand in this, she suspected that he had

even damaged a portion of the house that eventually collapsed on her daughters, then aged seven and five years,” said Circle Officer (Bighapur) Vivek Ranjan Rai.

