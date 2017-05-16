Moradabad: Shiv Sena city president murdered; wife, brother-in-law held

Shiv Sena’s city president Kishan Murari alias Babloo Pal (40) was found murdered at his in-laws’ home in Moradabad district on Sunday. Police have arrested his wife Sadhna and her brother Manoj, and claimed that Kishan was beaten to death. Ram Sevak, station officer of Gulshaheed police station, said Kishan, a property dealer, used to beat his wife over marital issues.

On Saturday night, Kishan allegedly reached his home in Katghar locality in a drunken state and following an argument with Sadhna, started beating her with a stick. Kishan’s daughter Khushboo called up Sadhna’s brother Manoj. On reaching Kishan’s home, Manoj tried to pacify him. Since Kishan was not ready to listen, Manoj took his sister, niece and nephew Sahil to his own home.

At 4 am, Kishan allegedly reached Manoj’s house and created a ruckus there again, after which Manoj hit him with a brick on his head. “Later, Manoj and Sadhna both beat him, causing his death,” the SO further said.

Manor then called up the police control room. Police said he initially tried to mislead them, claiming that some unidentified persons had killed his brother-in-law at his house. However, Kishan’s family members alleged that Sadhna and Manoj had murdered him. During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime. Both were arrested and later produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody, said the SO.

