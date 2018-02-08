Months after woman’s suicide, husband kills daughters, self

Two months after his wife committed suicide, a man killed his two minor daughters before hanging himself in his house in Gorakhnath area of Gorakhpur district Tuesday evening. A suicide note recovered from the scene seemed to suggest that 30-year-old Ritu Raj Sharma was depressed after the loss of his wife, Sapna, who too had hanged herself. The bodies were found on Wednesday by Sharma’s father Ramesh. The trio, Naina (4), Nirupama (2) and Sharma, were found hanging from an iron rod.

Sharma was a resident of a rented room in Parvatipuram colony since the last nine years and was employed as a security guard at a factory in the city. Gorakhnath police station house officer Yadvendra Bahadur Pal, said, Ramesh told police that he discovered the bodies at around 7.30 pm. Circle Officer (CO), Gorakhnath, Praveen Kumar Singh said the suicide note, purportedly written in Sharma’s handwriting, stated that he could not live without her. The note further stated that he was ending his life and and also hanging his two daughters because there is nobody to look after them in his absence, CO added.

“It appears that Ritu Raj Sharma first hanged his children and later hanged himself. We don’t know why Sapna committed suicide,” he said.

