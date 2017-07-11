‘Molestation victim’ writes to CM Yogi Adityanath about ‘police inaction’

The victim also said she would leave the state if no action was taken, claiming the accused were threatening to kidnap her. (File) The victim also said she would leave the state if no action was taken, claiming the accused were threatening to kidnap her. (File)

Days after a case of molestation and assault on a 19-year-old girl and her family was lodged in Agra, the victim has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging police inaction and seeking his intervention.

In the letter dated July 8, the victim — a BCom student — stated that for the last month, five youths in her area had been making advances and passing objectionable remarks on her while she was on her way to college.

“On the night of July 4, the youths stopped me and my brother, tore my clothes, and later assaulted me, my brother and father. Next day, we got an FIR lodged, but no accused has been arrested till now. Now, the accused are threatening to kidnap me from my house,” the letter read.

The victim also said she would leave the state if no action was taken, claiming the accused were threatening to kidnap her. “We are poor people. I want to study more, but I cannot if this will keep happening to me. This letter is my last hope. Only you (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) can save me, and if you won’t, then the only choice would be for me to leave the state,” the victim stated in her letter.

When contacted, IG Range Agra, Mutha Ashok Jain said: “I came to know about such a letter through media. We have not received any instructions in this regard. But, the FIR has been registered, and the accused are being searched for as they are on the run.”

The FIR, registered at Tajganj police station on July 5, further said: “Around 9.30 pm on July 4, the victim was going to a temple with her brother when one of the accused, Suraj, passed objectionable comments at her. When her brother resisted, Suraj along with his associates, Jitu, Rohit, Gunda and Jai Prakash started beating him. While the victim screamed for help, her father also rushed to the place. The accused not only assaulted her father, but also tore her clothes and beat her too. The girl later called up police control room. While the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) arrived, the accused escaped.”

SSP Agra, Dinesh Chandra Dubey, said the family members of the accused are also being questioned. “The police are searching for the accused, who are all absconding. We have taken their family members into custody, and are questioning them about their [the accused’s] whereabouts,” Dubey said.

The case has been registered sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 147 (rioting) of the IPC, according to Tajganj SHO Jai Karan Singh.

