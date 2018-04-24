Mob vandalises railway station near Lucknow after man’s death; 24 trains affected

Villagers protest at Harauni railway station on Monday. Express Villagers protest at Harauni railway station on Monday. Express

A mob damaged property and disrupted several trains at Harauni railway station on the outskirts of Lucknow Monday morning after a man was allegedly hit by a train and died. While some reports claimed an incorrect announcement spurred people to rush from one platform to another, railway officials denied the same. They said the man may have attempted to board a moving train.

The four-platform Harauni railway station is located around 37 km from Lucknow and usually sees a strong crowd of around 300 people catching the Kanpur-Lucknow passenger train at around 6.30 am. On Monday, 22-year-old Pradeep Kori, a daily wage worker of Banthara village, was among the commuters when there was a rush to catch the Kanpur-Lucknow passenger train that arrived on platform 3, instead of the usual platform 4.

“We don’t know how exactly Pradeep died. Some say he rushed to the other platform when he saw the incoming train and was hit by it, got injured and died on the spot,” said Manikant Srivastava, Government Railway Police (GRP) outpost in-charge at Harauni railway station. “Following his death, the train was not allowed to move forward. The news spread to nearby villages and irate people arrived at the station tried to assault the driver who shut himself in the cabin, and pelted stones at the station.”

The movement of around two dozen trains were affected and the station master’s office was vandalised. Protesters demanded compensation for the family of the deceased. All the while, Pradeep’s body lay on the platform.

Heavy police force, including PAC and RPF, rushed to control the situation. The Lucknow district administration intervened and provided a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh to the family of the deceased and assure government support. It took three hours for the police to retrieve the body for an autopsy, whose report was awaited at the time of filing this report.

Northern Railway Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Ajeet Kumar Sinha said that the allegation of an incorrect announcement could not be the reason for the death. “Both platforms (3 and 4) are on the same island and therefore no one had to cross tracks. There was no reason for the chaos. There was no cut on the body. This suggests that the man was trying to get onto a moving train and probably fell down suffering a grievous injury that caused his death,” he said.

