‘Mission 2019’: Eye on Lok Sabha polls, BJP to deploy vistaraks at all district units

THE BJP has begun its preparations for the 2019 general elections with the appointment of full-time workers called “vistaraks” to each district party unit.

While the state has 75 districts, some of them have two or more BJP district units – bringing the total to 92 district party units. The preparations are party of “Mission 2019”.

The job of a vistarak, according to party insiders, would be to camp in their areas, hold meetings with booth and sector level workers, set up new booth committees, where required, and ensure execution of party programmes.

In all, the vistaraks will cover 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, including the seven which the party lost in 2014.

Party insiders said that the BJP will also depute one vistarak each in 78 assembly seats where the party and its allies, Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), were defeated in the recently concluded assembly polls. Among these 78 assembly seats, candidates of BJP and its allies stood second on 58 seats, third on 17 seats and fourth on three seats. Party leaders claimed that party won 67 seats which used to be called strongholds of SP and BSP.

“BJP won 19 Assembly seats in six of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, including four in Amethi, two in Rae Bareli, one in Azamgarh, four each in Kannauj, Badaun and Ferozabad. BJP has to strengthen the organsiation in these constituencies so that these seats are secured by 2019,” a BJP leader said.

Party sources said that a meeting regarding deployment of vistarakas was held in Delhi last week in which leaders from different state units of the party were present with party national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal.

The process of selection of the ‘vistaraks’ have begun and areas have been assigned. Their work will start in the districts and assembly segments from April 15.

On the deployment of vistaraks, BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “BJP is working with idea of ‘poorva yojana— poorna yojana’. Party workers will start working to strengthen the organisation before next elections.”

According to sources, there are around 20000 booths where party finds itself weak.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath too had asked BJP cadre to begin work for the next Lok Sabha polls. Barely a week after swearing in, Adityanath had, at a party meeting in Gorakhpur, said that only two years were left for Lok Sabha polls and possibilities were still alive to ensure that party performs better than last Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now