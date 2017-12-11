Mirzapur: Three arrested for assaulting tourists

“Three of the accused Deepak, Prabhat and Imran, all aged between 24-25 years were arrested. We are searching for the fourth accused Vivek,” said police official. (Representational Image) “Three of the accused Deepak, Prabhat and Imran, all aged between 24-25 years were arrested. We are searching for the fourth accused Vivek,” said police official. (Representational Image)

Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a group of tourists, which included French nationals as well as a Varanasi family, in Ahraura police station area of Mirzapur on Sunday afternoon. Police said the French nationals were not attacked. According to the complainant, a man name Vivek began misbehaving with her at around 3 PM.

“When she resisted, he called in around 13 of his associates and assaulted and injured the woman and her uncle. Later, the victim lodged an FIR against four named persons at the Ahraura police station,” said station officer Praveen Kumar, adding that the charges included IPC section 354/511 (attempt to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The case also charges several unnamed persons too.

“Three of the accused Deepak, Prabhat and Imran, all aged between 24-25 years were arrested. We are searching for the fourth accused Vivek.” Pictures of blood on the French tourists had begun doing the rounds on social media soon after the incident.

“The accused did not assault the French tourists. However, some blood may have fallen on them when they tried to intervene,” said SO. Kumar informed that all the accused were also residents of Varanasi.

