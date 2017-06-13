UP: Minister asks Cabinet colleagues, MLAs to adopt govt schools

With the state government focusing on bringing educational reforms in Uttar Pradesh, the Basic Education Department has come up with the idea of offering its primary and upper primary schools for “adoption”. Claiming to make the facilities in primary schools better, Minister of State for Basic Education (independent charge) Anupama Jaiswal has taken the initiative of requesting her cabinet colleagues and MLAs to adopt schools in their regions.

The officers in the education department, too, have been instructed to adopt schools while Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (Education Officers) in the district have been asked to facilitate these adoptions. The state government has already experimented with the idea of forming “Maa” (mother) committees comprising mothers of students studying in government primary schools and now it has decided to train the mothers from July 15 to 31 to check teachers’ attendance, facilities at the school and report about anomalies, if any, to their respective “Khand Shiksha Adhikari” (education officer in the block concerned).

The 15-day training will be conducted at the district level by education officers from other districts.

“We have about 1.58 lakh government primary schools across the state. These things take time. Regular meetings are being conducted and different ideas are being suggested,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express. Asked about the idea of offering the government schools for adoption, Jaiswal said that a former vice-chancellor of a state university was complaining about the standards of a government primary school where he had studied.

“I asked him to adopt the school and he adopted two schools. Later, I decided to ask all senior officers of my department and request fellow ministers and MLAs to adopt the schools. This would ensure community participation in monitoring the system,” she said.

Jaiswal informed that as an immediate step, they decided to form ‘Maa’ committees in schools. She said that while these committees were formed with the initial idea of monitoring mid-day meals, now the government has decided to train these mothers to monitor all the facilities at the schools and complain about anomalies, malfunctioning, if any, to the education officers.

The government has asked the education officers in each district to form the committee, each comprising six mothers of students. One mother would be expected to give an hour a week to the school to monitor different facilities.

“Initially, we were hesitant but in many schools, 20-25 mothers have applied and we had to choose from them. We have been informed by the government to prepare for the training of these mothers from July 15 to 31 to make them aware of the facilities, which schools should have, so that they can monitor them,” said Yogendra Yadav, basic education officer, Faizabad.

Yadav said that he has received three applications so far, one of them is by an NGO, who wish to install computers at a school. These applications are under scrutiny at present, he added. Minister Jaiswal said that the government has decided to also give shoes and socks to the students from this academic session.

She also said that if the concept of ‘Maa’ committees becomes successful then the government will also consider involving “mausi” (sister of the mother) in monitoring the schools.

