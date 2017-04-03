Mercury crosses 40 degree Celsius mark in major UP cities

Heat wave conditions continued in Uttar Pradesh today with the state largely remaining dry, even as the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark in the major cities, including capital Lucknow. The MeT office in Lucknow said day temperatures remained markedly above normal in Allahabad, Jhansi and Agra divisions.

Banda with 44.2 degrees Celsius was the hottest place in the state, while Rae Bareli with a minimum of 17.7 degrees Celsius remained the coolest, they said. The maximum temperature in Allahabad was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi registered a high of 40.4, 41 and 41.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Allahabad was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, while Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi registered a low of 20, 21.3 and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department has forecast that rain or thundershowers might take place at isolated places in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now