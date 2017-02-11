Meerut: Two killed over property dispute

Two boys were killed when two groups clashed at Ghosipur village of Meerut’s Kharkora area on Friday evening. “Both groups had old enmity over a property issue. Seven persons have been arrested,” DGP Javeed Ahmad said. The deceased have been identified as Bilal (15) and Junaid (16). Two injured persons, Shahid and Mehraj, are being treated and are stated to be out of danger. All four are relatives, said police.

ASP (Rural) Shrawan Kumar Singh said Usman Ghazi, who has several criminal cases against him, has an old enmity with Mehraj, an advocate. “Around 7 pm, when Mehraj was passing by Usman’s house on a motorcycle, some youths attacked him. Hearing about the attack, Mehraj’s family members rushed to the spot. In the meantime, Usman’s associates also arrived there and opened fire, in which three persons suffered bullet injuries,” said Kharkora police Station House Officer Manish Saxena.