Meerut: Two killed in robbery attempt

Among those killed is a Ghaziabad hotelier, the intended target of the robbery, and a man who was allegedly among those who attempted to rob him. Among those killed is a Ghaziabad hotelier, the intended target of the robbery, and a man who was allegedly among those who attempted to rob him.

Two persons were killed in a robbery attempt Monday in Mahaveerji Nagar locality in Meerut, said police.

Among those killed is a Ghaziabad hotelier, the intended target of the robbery, and a man who was allegedly among those who attempted to rob him.

Police said 32-year-old Honey Sapra, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar, was in town to collect money owed to him when he was attacked by motorcycle-borne men.

When he resisted, one robber fired twice. One hit Sapra in the chest and the other accidentally hit one of their accomplices in the head.

“The robbers fled leaving the bag behind. They took their injured partner with them to a hospital,” said Brijesh Sharma, in-charge of Transport Nagar police station.

The man was taken to a private hospital at Begum Bridge where the gang also abandoned their vehicle. He, however, succumbed to his injuries. Sapra was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital later. Sapra’s father-in-law Shashikant Ahuja lodged a police complaint.

Police managed to identify the deceased robber by tracing the owner of the bike to a man named Salman. “He said Qutubbidin, Jishan, Saadan and Azahar had borrowed it but did not know why, “ said Sharma, adding raids were on to arrest the others.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App