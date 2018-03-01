Meerut: Two held for acid attack on women athletes

Shalu belongs to Mohammadpur village in Dhaurala area, while Garima is a resident of Partapur area in Meerut. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. (Representational image) Shalu belongs to Mohammadpur village in Dhaurala area, while Garima is a resident of Partapur area in Meerut. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. (Representational image)

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly threw acid on two women athletes in Meerut. Police are on the lookout for another man also allegedly involved in the attack.

Wrestler Shalu (23) and boxer Garima (19) were on their way to a practice session at the Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium when they were attacked. Shalu suffered 20 per cent burns on her waist while Garima suffered injuries on her right elbow.

Hours after the attack, police arrested 25-year-old Soni from her house at Masuri village. Soni was produced in a local court, which sent her to jail. Later in the day, her brother-in-law Vijay was also arrested, while the latter’s unidentified associate, who was also allegedly involved in the incident, is still absconding.

Shalu belongs to Mohammadpur village in Dhaurala area, while Garima is a resident of Partapur area in Meerut. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, the acid attack was the fallout of an altercation that had occurred between Soni and Shalu around five months ago outside the Meerut district jail, where Soni’s elder brother Sachin is lodged in a rape case and Shalu’s father, Sudhir, was lodged on murder charges. Both the women had gone to meet their respective relatives when they had got into an argument over a petty issue, said police.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lal Kurti police station, Virender Kumar, said, “Shalu and Garima had left home and took a taxi for the stadium as usual for practice early Wednesday. They were walking towards the stadium when two men and a women standing near Lal Kurti Paith Bazaar threw acid at Shalu from behind and escaped on a motorcycle. Shalu suffered burns on her waist while Garima too sustained injuries on her right elbow. A passerby called up the police control room, after which policemen rushed to the spot and took the victims to a nearby private hospital.”

“At the hospital, Shalu told the police that Soni was accompanying the two assailants and that it was she who had thrown the acid. Shalu further told police that she had met Soni several times at the Meerut district jail when she used to visit her father. She alleged that around five months back, she had had heated a argument with Soni at the jail over some issue,” the SHO added.

He further informed that Shalu’s father Sudhir is presently out on bail, while Sachin is still behind bars.

Circle Officer, Cantonment area, Satpal Singh, said, “Soni was arrested from her house after Shalu’s statement was taken.”

“During investigation, it came to light that Shalu and Soni had indulged in altercations several times outside the jail during their visits. Around four days back too, both had had an argument near Meerut college. We have found out that Soni had planned the attack with her brother-in-law Vijay to teach Shalu a lesson. They followed Shalu to find out about her movements and attacked her today. Soni said Vijay had purchased the acid from the market,” Singh added.

The CO also claimed that neither Shalu nor Soni had told police what their argument was about.

