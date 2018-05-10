Meerut police invokes NSA against BSP MLA arrested during April 2 Bharat Bandh

THE MEERUT police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma, lodged in jail in connection with the violence during the Bharat Bandh protesting against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on April 2. Verma, who had been arrested during the protest, has been in Meerut district jail since April 3.

“Meerut police served an order copy of the district magistrate yesterday evening, stating that the NSA was invoked against Yogesh Verma,” said BD Pandey, Superintendent, Meerut district jail on Wednesday. He added that over a 100 other accused are lodged in jail in connection with the April 2 violence.

Station House Officer, Kankarkhera police station, Deepak Sharma, who prepared the documents for invoking NSA on Yogesh Verma, said Verma was named in 13 cases lodged under various charges in connection with the violence. Verma has been booked on charges including attempt to murder, robbery, arson as well as under the Arms Act, he added.

Verma’s wife Sunita, the mayor of Meerut, alleged that the police have falsely implicated her husband in the cases. “The BJP government has framed my husband in false cases because of political differences. Now they have also invoked the NSA against him. I will move the high court against slapping of NSA. All cases filed against my husband are false and I will prove this in court,” she added. She further said that her husband has not been granted bail in any of the 13 cases so far.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App