Meerut: Cops suspended after clash results in man’s death

An entire police force under Hapur district was suspended after a man was shot dead and four others were injured in a clash in Moti Colony under the Kotwali in Hapur Tuesday evening. Trouble erupted when Asif (30) reversed his truck and allegedly trespassed into the property of a man named Nadeem. Both got into an argument but were later pacified when others intervened.

In the evening, however, Nadeem and four others allegedly stormed into Asif’s house and roughed up his family. Within minutes, there was an exchange of fire in which Asif was allegedly killed while Nadeem and another man named Azad were injured. Asif’s father Syed Qureshi told police that cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh was also looted.

“Four persons have been arrested in this connection while adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the region to ensure peace,” said Hapur SP Hemant Kutiyal. SP also suspended police from Sikandargate police station for not taking precautionary measures.

